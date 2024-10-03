Canada And Northern Europe Create Arctic Coalition Against
10/3/2024 3:10:08 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Canada and the Nordic countries have established cooperation to
create a new Arctic security coalition that will counteract Russia
and China. It will become a platform for coordinating actions in
the field of defense, intelligence and cyber threats,
Azernews reports.
Security talks are necessary because representatives of these
countries no longer meet privately at the Political level, partly
because of Russia's presence in the Arctic Council, Canadian
Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie said.
After Sweden joined NATO, all the Nordic countries are members
of the alliance, Bloomberg notes.
"For a long time, Canada thought that we were protected by our
geography. But now we need to take into account the fact that we
are a country that is facing Russia, and due to climate change,
more and more countries are showing interest in the Arctic,
including China. We need to take into account this new reality,"
Jolie said.
The Canadian Foreign Minister met with her colleagues from
Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden last week. They agreed
to explore ways to create a so-called "Arctic security dialogue" or
a new forum to discuss defense issues.
According to the minister, during these discussions it is also
necessary to focus on foreign investments in the Arctic and
so-called "dual-use" research conducted by opponents who pursue
both civilian and strategic goals.
