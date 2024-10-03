(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Spa IZUMI Launches "YON-KA Phyto Sleep Ritual" Experience a wellness retreat with a quality night's sleep at Hyatt Regency Hakone Resort and Spa



Hyatt Regency Hakone Resort and Spa is delighted to announce the debut of its latest wellness offering, the“YON-KA Phyto Sleep Ritual.” Launching on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at the hotel's Spa IZUMI, this innovative program is designed to provide guests with a transformative spa experience rooted in the principles of naturopathy.







With the rise of digital technology, work and access to information have become constant, leading to significant lifestyle changes. As a result, many people now struggle with sleep issues due to increased screen time on computers and smartphones. With growing awareness of the link between sleep and overall health, the focus has shifted toward the importance of nature, relaxation, and quality sleep as the ideal way to spend time off.

To cater to the needs of wellness-minded travelers, Spa IZUMI has partnered with YON-KA, a global leader in phyto-aromatherapy, to offer guests an exclusive“YON-KA Phyto Sleep Ritual” experience. This 14-step treatment combines the healing power of botanical extracts, the soothing fragrance of essential oils, and the comforting warmth of a full-body wrap. Using a blend of Western and Eastern techniques, this ritual helps release tension and induces a deep state of relaxation, promoting an exceptional sleep experience.

Located just 90 minutes from Tokyo, Hyatt Regency Hakone Resort and Spa offers a serene wellness retreat in one of Japan's most renowned hot spring regions. Surrounded by nature, guests can enjoy a rejuvenating holiday experience that prioritizes relaxation and deep, restorative sleep.

About Spa IZUMI

Spa IZUMI is a full-service spa facility offering eight spacious treatment rooms including two couple rooms. Additionally, it features a relaxation room, along with separate male and female onsen baths and changing rooms. The hot springs at Spa IZUMI are sourced from Ōwakudani and consist of slightly acidic sulfate springs, renowned for their skin-beautifying effects and resistance to cooling, which enhances the effectiveness of treatments when bathing before the session. At Spa IZUMI, YON-KA products have been incorporated into treatments since its opening, while the adjacent Gallery IZUMI provides a selection of YON-KA products available for purchase. Spa IZUMI was one of the winners of the“10 Best Hotel Spas” in Japan at the T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024.







Opening hours

Spa Treatment: 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM (last treatment finishes at 9:45 PM)

Onsen: 6:00 AM – Midnight

For reservations

TEL: +81 460 82 2085

EMAIL: ...

Homepage:

* Spa IZUMI is by reservation only.

* Non-staying visitors will be charged a facility fee of JPY 3,300 (inclusive of consumption tax) and onsen tax of JPY 50 per person.

About YON-KA Phyto Sleep Ritual

Experience an original body and facial treatment from YON-KA, a renowned professional phyto-skincare brand from France. This luxurious treatment combines the benefits of botanical extracts and the soothing aroma of essential oils with the warmth of heated stones and oils. The 14-step treatment helps release physical and mental tension, guiding you into a state of deep relaxation and quality sleep. The ritual begins with a foot soak, followed by a back massage, the stimulation of nine energy points, and a facial treatment incorporating aventurine quartz. As the steps progress, you will be gently guided into a restful sleep as your skin is rejuvenated. This unique treatment offers a floating sensation that envelops your senses and leads to a one-of-a-kind sleep experience.

Price: 90 min. / JPY 33,000 (inclusive of tax and subject to service charge)

Offer Period: October 1, 2024 – March 31, 2025

About Hyatt Regency Hakone Resort and Spa

Hyatt Regency Hakone Resort and Spa is nestled in the foothills of the Gora mountains, renowned as one of Japan's leading hot spring resorts, just an hour and a half from the center of Tokyo. With warm, welcoming service that feels like home, the hotel offers 80 spacious rooms starting at 56 square meters, including dog-friendly rooms. It features a cozy Living Room with an open log fireplace, Dining Room - Western Cuisine, Dining Room - Sushi, a private dining room, and the signature Spa IZUMI, along with spacious onsen baths. For more information, visit href="" target="_blank" hyat or follow us @hyattregencyhakone on Facebook and Instagram.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand is a global collection of hotels and resorts found in more than 230 locations in over 40 countries around the world. The depth and breadth of this diverse portfolio, from expansive resorts to urban city centers, is a testament to the brand's evolutionary spirit. For more than 50 years, the Hyatt Regency brand has championed fresh perspectives and enriching experiences, while its forward-thinking philosophy provides guests with inviting spaces that bring people together and foster a spirit of community. As a hospitality original, Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts are founded on openness-our colleagues consistently serve with open minds and open hearts to deliver unforgettable celebrations, effortless relaxation and notable culinary experiences alongside expert meetings and technology-enabled collaboration. The brand prides itself on an everlasting reputation for insightful care-one that welcomes all people across all countries and cultures, generation after generation. For more information, please visit href="" target="_blank" regenc . Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattRegency.

