West Ada School District Recognized As FAFSA Schools Of Excellence

FAFSA of Excellence WASD Recipients

College Career Counselors and Eight High School Honored by the Idaho State Board of Education

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The West Ada School District (WASD) is proud to announce that several of its College Career Counselors and eight high schools have been recognized by the Idaho State Board of Education as 2023-2024 FAFSA Schools of Excellence. This prestigious recognition was awarded during the Waypoint held in Boise on September 30-October 1, 2024.The FAFSA Schools of Excellence designation is awarded to schools that met or exceeded their FAFSA completion rates from the previous year. Despite numerous challenges faced by schools and families during the last FAFSA cycle, these institutions demonstrated exceptional commitment to helping students achieve success through increased FAFSA completions, ensuring better access to financial aid for postsecondary education.The following College Career Counselors and schools were honored:Centennial High School: Kristen SwaffordCentral Academy, Eagle Academy, Meridian Academy High Schools: Nicole DeakinsMeridian High School: Chelsi BatesMountain View High School: Ashley Walton & Jade GoughOwyhee High School: Rae PeppleyRenaissance High School: Tammy SchneiderIn addition to being recognized, the College Career Counselors received financial awards, which were used to attend the Waypoint Conference. Remaining funds will support upcoming College Career initiatives across the district.Kylee Bendorf, Administrator of Student Support Services, expressed her appreciation for the dedication shown by the counselors, saying,“Our College Career Counselors have truly gone above and beyond to ensure that every student has the opportunity to pursue higher education. Their commitment to increasing FAFSA completion rates, despite challenges, speaks to their passion for student success. We are incredibly proud of their efforts and the recognition they've earned.”The West Ada School District is committed to providing students with the resources and support they need to achieve their postsecondary goals. The FAFSA Schools of Excellence recognition underscores WASD's dedication to ensuring equitable access to higher education opportunities.For more information about the recognition and the College Career initiatives, please contact the West Ada School District at (208) 855-4500 or visit our website at .

