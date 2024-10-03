Bank Of America Customers 'Horrified' To See Zero Balance In Their Accounts. Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Many customers of Bank of America were stunned to see zero balance in their bank accounts on Wednesday . This was due to a glitch in the system, which showed zero balances in the accounts of customers, reported CNN.

The problem was reported at 12:30 pm ET, according to Downdetector. The highest number of outages was reported by 1 pm with more than 19,000 cases. Most of these outages were reported from cities such as Los Angeles and New York .





Many customers were not able to log in to their bank accounts due to the glitch. The people who could access their accounts, were shocked to see zero balance in their accounts. Several social media users took to X on the Bank of America outage.

“Bank of America 'outages' today show just how fragile the banking system is. Accounts wiped clean? Debts remain? This isn't a glitch it's a preview of the upcoming financial reset,” said one user of X.





Another user complained saying,"there's some kind of glitch on the @BankofAmerica website that shows $0 in all accounts and honestly i think they owe everybody some cash for pain and suffering because that was extremely stressful for a second there."

One of the customers said that their transaction has been declined ten times following the glitch.

"Is anyone else having trouble with their BANK OF AMERICA CARD OR APP?? IVE GOTTEN DECLINED 10 times and I AINT BROKE!!!

what's going on??"

is your app/website glitching? Just logged in and it says both of my accounts are at a $0 balance and I'm having a slight heart attack," said another user.

Bank of America while responding to a post on X said,“Our social care team is here to assist with any account related questions/concerns you may have. Please let us know what we can help with by clicking the link below and a member of our team will connect.”

The bank accepted the glitch and told CNN,“Some clients are experiencing an issue accessing their accounts and balance information today.....These issues are being addressed and have largely been resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience.”