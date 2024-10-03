Kollmorgen Announces Its Next-Generation PCMM2G Controller

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kollmorgen delivers greater performance, flexibility and ease of use in a new, powerful programmable motion controller for simple to highly complex environments.



RADFORD, VA., Oct. 1, 2024 - Kollmorgen, a global leader in motion control and automation systems, today released its new PCMM2G programmable motion controller.



This highly scalable controller offers simple integration with systems based on the Kollmorgen Automation Suite as well as with third-party devices, bringing new capabilities and greatly increased performance to everything from standalone machines to complex, modular automation systems.



The PCMM2G controller is compatible with previous-generation PDMM and PCMM controllers from Kollmorgen, offering a simple migration path while enabling greater flexibility and a 1.5–3.5x faster fieldbus cycle rate than PCMM and PDMM. It also supports most third-party automation systems while improving

performance and ease of use.



Leading performance

Kollmorgen's new controller is based on a 1.5 GHz quad-core processor that delivers industry-leading cycle times. It is designed to support everything from small, simple machine modules to high-complexity automation environments with up to 64 axes of synchronized path motion, including S-curve and other complex moves.



The PCMM2G controller also includes 16 GB of internal flash memory, six digital inputs, two digital outputs, integral functional safety modules and an onboard human-machine interface panel.



Seamless integration

100BASE-T connectivity supports UDP, HTTP, Modbus®, Ethernet/IP and PROFINET® for fast integration with most systems. Dual Ethernet ports allow system configuration while connected to an industrial network. An uninterruptible real-time clock with battery backup, plus support for an external time-keeping server via network time protocol (NTP), ensures precise timing and synchronization across all axes.



For Kollmorgen PDMM and PCMM controller users, the PCMM2G offers a simple upgrade path with step-by-step migration assistance. And all customers can count on full support, both online and live.



Simple usability

Plug-and-play capabilities with Kollmorgen Automation Suite and third-party systems ensure easy setup. Integrated tools simplify and speed network configuration, servo tuning and machine optimization. Support for file management and backup/restore is provided through a USB slot to accommodate removable flash drives.



When employed as part of the full Kollmorgen Automation Suite, the PCMM2G controller offers the additional benefits of simplified inventory, reduced setup time, consolidated software, and the confidence of having one trusted automation supplier with fully integrated components and complete system validation.



“Whether you're a Kollmorgen Automation Suite customer or you're looking to maximize the performance of third-party motion components, our next-generation PCMM2G is designed for you,” says Chris Cooper, Product Management Senior Director.“It's exceptionally fast and powerful. It's fully featured and versatile. And it's an easy way to bring advanced automation capabilities to practically any industrial application, from small simple machines to large highly complex environments.”





