Anago Cleaning Systems Listed Among Nation's Biggest Brands By Franchise Times

Anago Cleaning Systems

validated its position as an industry-leading commercial cleaning franchise brand with over 1,800 Regional and Unit Franchises throughout the U.S. and Canada, earning recognition by Franchise Times as a leader among the publication's exclusive annual standing of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems for global systemwide sales.

Anago Cleaning Systems is once again proud to be recognized as a leader within the U.S business sector, this time from a venerated pillar within the franchise industry, Franchise Times," said Anago CEO & President, Adam Povlitz. "Anago is a pioneer of the Master Franchise model, which allows successful professionals to operate their own extensive region of franchises while allowing entrepreneurs at the franchise unit level a solid foundation to invest in their success."

At the core of Anago Cleaning System's success exists generational leadership that, while staying true and steadfast to traditional methods, continues to embrace changes in business climates and foster growth that considers and implements new and innovative technologies at every opportunity.

"The Franchise Times Top 400 is an exclusive annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available," said Franchise Times Editor in Chief Laura Michaels.

Among the industries ranked, cleaning services ranked first with Franchise Times reporting a nearly 16% industry-wide growth indicator. The collection of systemwide sales data also provides useful insight into the franchise industry's performance as the economic and consumer demand shakeout continues.

According to Franchise Times, the Top 400 sales grew 3.7% in 2023, to $740 billion, as franchise brands pushed sales in a year marked by inflation concerns and shifting consumer spending. Sales at the 10 largest franchises increased 7.2%, as those brands collectively gained more than $25 billion over the prior year.

Stable, successful economic opportunity

The Franchise Times Top 400 is the only ranking by systemwide sales and units of the largest 500 U.S.-based franchise brands. Published in the October issue and available in a searchable database online, the Franchise Times Top 400 also analyzes industry sectors based on percentage change in sales growth, reports the 10 fastest-growing franchises by four different measures, and includes exclusive news stories about the biggest names in franchising.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45 Master Franchisees and over 1,800 Unit Franchisees.

Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning and facility services to businesses of all types. For further information, visit

AnagoMasters.

