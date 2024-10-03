African media accuses Google of censorship following Gmail block, cites US claims of Russian ties

(MENAFN) Pan-African digital outlet African Stream has accused Google of censorship after being locked out of its Gmail workspace. This comes after the US government labeled the organization as a Russian propaganda tool.



The blockage, which occurred on Tuesday, led to the loss of access to two years' worth of emails and data stored on Google's cloud, the platform said in a statement.



“Google has not provided any solid explanation for the ban, only stating that we allegedly 'violated Google Workspace policies,' including 'sending spam or committing fraud,'” the organization stated.



African Stream denied any such wrongdoing. "We believe this action stems from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's unsupported claim on September 13 that we are 'Kremlin propagandists,’” it added.



In a briefing last month, Blinken had suggested that RT was covertly behind the platform, which operates from Nairobi, Kenya, on various social media. He alleged that despite the outlet's claim to amplify African voices, it primarily spreads Kremlin narratives.





MENAFN03102024000045016755ID1108743466