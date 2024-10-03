عربي


Naz-Nazi Mugham Ensemble Delights Audience In Ganja

10/3/2024 8:09:27 AM

The Naz-Nazi Mugham ensemble has given a spectacular concert at the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall under the baton of tar player, People's Artist Malik Mansurov, Azernews reports.

The musical evening took place as part of the project "From Baku to Ganja," a joint initiative between the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, the International Mugham Centre, and the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

The concert programme featured performances by Malik Mansurov (tar), Ibrahim Jabbari (biam-tar), Sayyar Teymur (percussion), Mehta Mukhammadzada (qanun), Khayyam Jabbarly (oud), Abuzar Asgarli (kamancha), Nushaba Karimli (khanenda), Mirali Saryzade (khanenda), as well as Iranian musicians Parsa Khayef (setar, khanenda), Araz Gasemi (tar), Reza Mohammadi (kamancha), and Yaver Zendabadi (oud).

To the audience's applause, compositions such as "İz" and "Yarı-pünhan," as well as folk songs and dances "Xumar oldum," "Dağların başı," "Gül dəstəsi," "Qarabağ şikəstəsi," "Çahargah dəramədi," etc. were performed at the concert.

All performances were met with great interest from the audience.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

