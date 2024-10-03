Naz-Nazi Mugham Ensemble Delights Audience In Ganja
Date
10/3/2024 8:09:27 AM
The Naz-Nazi Mugham ensemble has given a spectacular concert at
the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall under the baton of tar player,
People's Artist Malik Mansurov, Azernews
reports.
The musical evening took place as part of the project "From Baku
to Ganja," a joint initiative between the Ganja State Philharmonic
Hall, the International Mugham Centre, and the Azerbaijan National
Conservatory.
The concert programme featured performances by Malik Mansurov
(tar), Ibrahim Jabbari (biam-tar), Sayyar Teymur (percussion),
Mehta Mukhammadzada (qanun), Khayyam Jabbarly (oud), Abuzar Asgarli
(kamancha), Nushaba Karimli (khanenda), Mirali Saryzade (khanenda),
as well as Iranian musicians Parsa Khayef (setar, khanenda), Araz
Gasemi (tar), Reza Mohammadi (kamancha), and Yaver Zendabadi
(oud).
To the audience's applause, compositions such as "İz" and
"Yarı-pünhan," as well as folk songs and dances "Xumar oldum,"
"Dağların başı," "Gül dəstəsi," "Qarabağ şikəstəsi," "Çahargah
dəramədi," etc. were performed at the concert.
All performances were met with great interest from the
audience.
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
