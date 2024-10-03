(MENAFN) In a significant development in the ongoing conflict, Ukrainian military forces have confirmed their retreat from the strategic town of Ugledar, located in Russia's Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This decision comes after weeks of intense fighting with Russian troops, who have ramped up their offensive efforts in the area. While Russia's Defense has yet to officially confirm the capture of this crucial settlement, reports indicate that Russian forces have taken control of key parts of the town.



Ugledar, perched on a hill and characterized by its high-rise concrete buildings, had been transformed into a formidable stronghold by Ukrainian forces. The battle for Ugledar had persisted for several months, but the recent escalation in Russian attacks forced the Ukrainian military to reassess their position. On Wednesday, the Khortitsa task force of the Ukrainian military announced via its Telegram channel that it had received orders from higher command to execute a strategic withdrawal from the town. This maneuver aims to preserve personnel and combat equipment for future operations.



According to the Khortitsa statement, Ukrainian units in Ugledar had become increasingly exhausted due to relentless Russian assaults on their flanks, creating an imminent threat of encirclement. A security source cited by TASS news agency reported that Russian forces were nearing the completion of their "mopping up" operations in the area, suggesting that some Ukrainian units suffered severe losses for failing to evacuate Ugledar in a timely manner. As the situation continues to evolve, the implications of this retreat for both sides in the conflict remain to be seen.

