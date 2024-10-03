عربي


President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Korean Head Of State

10/3/2024 5:11:26 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has addressed a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, on the occasion of the national holiday of Korea, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Korea.

Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the comprehensive development of relations with Korea. I believe that through our joint efforts, the relations of friendship and cooperation between our countries will continue to expand and strengthen in line with the interests of our peoples.

On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly Republic of Korea.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 30 September 2024"

AzerNews

