President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Korean Head Of State
Date
10/3/2024 5:11:26 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
addressed a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic
of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, on the occasion of the national holiday of
Korea, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I
extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and all
your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic
of Korea.
Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the comprehensive
development of relations with Korea. I believe that through our
joint efforts, the relations of friendship and cooperation between
our countries will continue to expand and strengthen in line with
the interests of our peoples.
On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in
your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the
friendly Republic of Korea.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 30 September 2024"
