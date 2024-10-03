Broad daylight shooting in Portugal's capital kills 3 people

(MENAFN) In a shocking incident on Wednesday, three people—two men and a woman—were shot dead in broad daylight in the Penha de Franca district of Lisbon, Portugal's capital. The assailants managed to flee the scene on foot, prompting an immediate response from local law enforcement. The have confirmed that three male suspects are currently at large, but the motive behind the shootings remains unclear at this time.



Eyewitness reports suggest that two of the suffered head injuries, leading local media to speculate that the attack may have been carried out in an execution-style manner. Such violent incidents are quite rare in Portugal, which is often regarded as one of the safest countries in the world. Despite this reputation, the country has witnessed a recent uptick in violent crime, raising concerns among residents and authorities alike.



According to the Global Peace Index, Portugal ranks as the seventh most peaceful nation globally; however, the latest national security report reveals a troubling trend. The report indicates a 5.6 percent increase in violent crime from the previous year, with over a third of the 14,022 cases recorded occurring in the greater Lisbon area. This increase in violence may be contributing to growing unease among citizens who are accustomed to a relatively low crime rate.



As police continue their investigation into this brazen attack, the community remains on high alert, hoping for swift justice and a return to the safety that Portugal is known for. The incident highlights the challenges authorities face in maintaining public safety amid rising crime rates and the need for ongoing efforts to address the underlying issues contributing to this surge in violence.

MENAFN03102024000045015839ID1108742566