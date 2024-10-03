Strong Wind With Blowing Dust Forecast For Weekend

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The country is expected to be affected by fresh to strong Northwesterly wind at inshore and offshore from Friday, October 4, 2024, until Saturday, October 5, 2024, the Qatar Meteorological Department (QMD) announced.

QMD added that slight dust will blow at times, and the sea waves will be ranging between 3-7ft rising at times to 10ft.

The Department also revealed in its weekend weather forecast that maximum temperatures for Thursday and Friday will be 38 degree celsius for both days, while low temperatures will register at 30 degree celsius and 29 degree celsius respectively.

On Saturday, high temperature is expected to drop one point to 37 degree celsius, while low temperature will be 29 degree celsius.

Strong winds and high sea are expected on both Friday and Saturday with hot daytime and slight dust to blowing wind for both days.

Thursday's weather is expected to be hot with a chance of the formation of local clouds by noon.

The wind on Thursday will be Northwesterly-Northeasterly at 5-15 KT, while on Friday and Saturday Northwesterly winds are expected to blow at 10-20 KT; reaching 28 and 25 KT gusting respectively.

Sea level on Thursday is measured at 2-4ft, rising to 6 by late night in the QMD forecast, while on both Friday and Saturday sea level is expected at 3-7ft rising to 10ft.