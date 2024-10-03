Russia claims 4 murdered, 24 wounded due to Ukrainian drone assault in Belgorod zone

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Russian officials reported that a Ukrainian missile strike in the Belgorod region resulted in the deaths of at least four civilians and injuries to 24 others. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov shared the news in a posted on Telegram, expressing the tragedy of the event: “Last night was a terrible day for the entire Belgorod region.” He detailed that the attack was part of ongoing hostilities attributed to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



In response to the escalating situation, Russian air defenses were activated in the city of Stary Oskol, located over 110 kilometers northeast of Belgorod. Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that its air defenses successfully intercepted a total of 113 Ukrainian drones overnight. Of these, 73 were reportedly intercepted over the Belgorod region alone, with additional drones downed over the Voronezh, Kursk, and Bryansk regions.



As of now, Ukrainian authorities have not issued any statements regarding the attack or the claims made by Russian officials. This incident marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, highlighting the toll of the hostilities on civilian populations in border regions. The situation continues to develop, with both sides maintaining their narratives amidst increasing tensions.

MENAFN03102024000045015687ID1108742788