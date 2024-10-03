Officials Foil Attempt To Smuggle Banned Pills At Hamad International Airport
10/3/2024 6:02:19 AM
Doha, Qatar: The General Authority of customs in Qatar revealed that officials were able to foil an attempt to smuggle 2,100 Lyrica pills into the country through Hamad International Airport.
Upon suspicion, the Customs agent asked the traveller trying to enter the country to undergo an x-ray checkup.
After the checkup, the suspect was then taken for manual search, where the contraband was found stashed in a hidden cloth pouch that was strapped onto the suspect's body.
The customs authority has repeatedly warned against bringing illegal goods into Qatar. The inspectors undergo intensifying theoretical and field training in the latest technology and methods to read the body language of passengers and to be aware of the latest methods followed by smugglers.
