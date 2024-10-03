Russian news agency to debut new African program

(MENAFN) RT is set to premiere a new program titled "Lumumba’s Africa," which aims to explore the historical and contemporary issues facing the African continent. The show, filmed in Kenya, will air globally starting October 3 and is hosted by the esteemed Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba. Lumumba, a prominent scholar, author, and former director of Kenya’s Anti-Corruption Commission and the Kenya School of Law, will use the platform to promote discussions around Pan-Africanism and advocate for African-led solutions to the continent's challenges.



In a statement about the show's importance, Prof. Lumumba highlighted the often negative portrayal of Africa in the media, emphasizing that the continent's history has frequently been narrated by outsiders. "Via this platform that we’ll have through RT, we have an opportunity to showcase Africa that is not heaven, but it is not hell," he remarked. "My motivation with this show is to demonstrate that Africans are a people with a history, we are people with a purpose, we are people with conviction."



"Lumumba’s Africa" will tackle a variety of themes pertinent to modern Africa, such as the disparities in economic success among African nations, the origins of ongoing conflicts, and the lingering effects of colonialism on the continent's advancement. The show will encourage critical dialogue about whether the legacy of colonialism has truly been abolished or if its remnants continue to obstruct Africa's progress.



Anna Belkina, RT’s deputy editor-in-chief, expressed enthusiasm for the program, stating, "Professor Lumumba is recognized and respected across all of Africa. We are excited to bring Professor Lumumba’s unique and compelling perspective to RT’s audiences worldwide, and with it to continue debunking colonialist narratives about Africa that remain pervasive in the Western mainstream media." The launch of "Lumumba’s Africa" promises to offer a fresh and nuanced view of the continent, aiming to reshape perceptions and foster a deeper understanding of Africa's complexities.

