Kenyan VP faces impeachment

(MENAFN) Kenyan lawmakers have initiated an impeachment petition against Vice President Rigathi Gachagua, citing serious charges that include corruption, undermining the government, bullying public officials, and engaging in ethnically divisive politics. The motion, introduced by allies of President William Ruto, was tabled in the National Assembly on Tuesday and has garnered significant support, with 291 of the 349 members signing on, well above the one-third majority required to proceed with a vote for Gachagua’s removal.



Parliamentary Speaker Moses Wetang’ula characterized the motion as a “special motion” that marks an unprecedented constitutional moment in Kenya's democratic landscape. A public session on the impeachment process is scheduled for Friday, with Gachagua invited to address the allegations before the parliament on October 8.



This political turmoil follows a period of instability in Kenya’s government that began in June, spurred by widespread protests over a rising cost of living and a controversial finance bill intended to raise $2.7 billion in taxes, which has since been withdrawn. President Ruto's allies have accused Gachagua of inciting unrest against the government, exacerbating tensions between the two leaders. Gachagua has refuted these claims, asserting that he has been marginalized by Ruto, particularly after the president appointed members from opposition leader Raila Odinga’s party to the so-called “national unity government” in response to the protests.



Gachagua, hailing from the Mount Kenya region—which constitutes the largest voting bloc in the country—was instrumental in Ruto’s victory in the 2022 presidential election. The 59-year-old politician has positioned himself as a “truthful man” and has been a vocal opponent of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s preferred successor, Odinga, aligning instead with Ruto during their campaign. The unfolding situation highlights the deepening rifts within Kenya’s political landscape, raising questions about governance and accountability at the highest levels.

