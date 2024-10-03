Google prohibits African press due to supposed associations to Russia

(MENAFN) African Stream, a pan-African digital organization, has publicly condemned for what it describes as an act of censorship after being locked out of its Gmail workspace. This ban, implemented on Tuesday, comes in the wake of U.S. claims labeling the outlet as a tool for Russian disinformation. As a result of the lockout, African Stream has lost access to two years' worth of emails and files stored in Google’s cloud services.



In a statement, the organization expressed frustration, noting that Google provided no substantial explanation for the ban, citing only a vague violation of Google Workspace policy that includes accusations of "sending spam or using the account for any kind of fraud." African Stream has firmly denied these allegations, suggesting that the ban stems from an unsubstantiated assertion made by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. During a press briefing on September 13, Blinken claimed that African Stream operates as a front for the Russian state media outlet RT, alleging that its mission to amplify African voices serves primarily to promote Kremlin propaganda.



Following Blinken’s remarks, African Stream observed a significant crackdown on its presence across various digital platforms. It reported that its accounts on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok were removed, and it has also been blacklisted by Stripe, a financial services provider. This coordinated action by major tech companies appears to have been prompted shortly after the U.S. official's comments, raising concerns about freedom of speech and the power of tech giants to shape narratives.



The situation has sparked a broader conversation about the implications of government influence on media outlets and the potential for misuse of platform policies to silence dissenting voices. African Stream's plight underscores the challenges faced by independent media organizations, particularly those operating in politically sensitive contexts.

