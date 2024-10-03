US announces ban on import of goods from China due to claims of forced labor

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a ban on the of goods from a Chinese steel manufacturer and a Chinese producer of artificial sweeteners, alleging both companies are involved in the use of forced from the Xinjiang region of China. This move expands the U.S. government's ongoing efforts to prevent products linked to human rights abuses from entering the country. The action is notable as it marks the first time a steel company and an aspartame sweetener manufacturer based in China have been specifically targeted by U.S. law enforcement under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.



Robert Silvers, the undersecretary of Homeland Security for policy, stated that these actions underscore the U.S. commitment to eliminating forced labor from its supply chains and maintaining human rights standards for all. He emphasized that no sector is beyond scrutiny, and the government will continue to hold accountable those entities that seek to profit from exploitation and abuse.



The federal law, signed by President Joe Biden in late 2021, was prompted by allegations of human rights abuses against the Uyghur ethnic group and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. The Chinese government has consistently denied these allegations, labeling them as fabrications and defending its policies in the region as necessary for combating terrorism and ensuring stability. This new approach signifies a shift in the U.S.-China trade relationship, increasingly considering national security and human rights in its dealings. Beijing has accused the U.S. of using human rights concerns as a pretext to hinder China’s economic development.



Initially, the enforcement of this law targeted specific products such as solar panels, tomatoes, cotton, and apparel. However, in recent months, the U.S. government has broadened its focus to include additional sectors, including aluminum and seafood. Silvers remarked that the enforcement landscape is reflective of the widespread nature of forced labor across various supply chains. Since June 2022, the entity list has expanded to include a total of 75 companies accused of using forced labor in Xinjiang or sourcing materials linked to such practices, indicating a comprehensive strategy aimed at addressing human rights violations in trade.

