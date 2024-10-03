Reef Luxury Developments Launches In UAE With First-Of-Its-Kind Innovation 'Sunken Balcony'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The company has acquired a substantial land that will bring 5,000 residential units to the emirate and plans to launch 30 projects by December 2025

The company has acquired a substantial land bank that will bring 5,000 residential units to the emirate and plans to launch 30 projects by December 2025

Reef Luxury Developments – a pioneering real estate developer based in Dubai – has officially launched, setting its sights on reshaping the emirate's residential landscape through innovative concepts and community focused projects.

All apartments in Reef properties will come with temperature-controlled sunken balconies, an innovation patented by the developer that allows residents to enjoy year-long outdoor living.

The company has acquired a land bank that will bring 5,000 residential units to the emirate, with projects worth around AED 5 billion set to launch over the next three months. By December 2025, Reef Luxury Developments plans to unveil 30 projects valued at approximately AED 14 billion.

With over a decade of industry experience collaborating with renowned developers, Reef is poised to make a significant impact on the real estate sector. Reef Luxury Developments will focus on launching unique projects in fast growing communities to ensure both an exceptional living experience and high return on investment (ROI) for buyers.

Samer Ambar, CEO, Reef Luxury Developments said“Aligned with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to establish Dubai as a global hub for innovation. We have introduced the first-of- its- kind 'Sunken Balcony' technology transitioning the real estate industry globally.

He added, "Our commitment is to create exceptional properties that not only cater to the needs of today's residents but also anticipate the evolving demands of the future. We are excited to lead the way in shaping vibrant communities that will enrich the quality of life for all."

Reef Developments is dedicated to making luxury living accessible. Its properties will be designed with modern amenities that cater to contemporary lifestyles, featuring plenty of green spaces, smart technology, energy efficient buildings and communal spaces which encourage social interaction.

To enhance its capabilities, Reef Luxury Developments has invested over AED 40 Million in Research & Development to lead the real estate industry for innovation and providing more value to its customers focusing on technology and design.

The company has confirmed it will launch its first Dubai residential project in the coming days.

About Reef Developments

Reef Developments is at the forefront of innovation in Dubai's real estate market, dedicated to delivering practical solutions that enrich everyday living. The company specializes in crafting high-quality, elegant homes that seamlessly blend innovative designs with thoughtful details. Each Reef community is designed to be vibrant and connected, offering exceptional value and a smart investment choice for investors.

