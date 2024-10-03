Akshay Oberoi To Star In Psychological Thriller ‘Resident’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Akshay Oberoi, who was recently seen in 'Fighter' is set to take flight for his next project as he is delving into the psychological thriller genre once again. The has signed a new project titled 'Resident'.

The is scheduled to commence shooting in November at an exquisite international location, promising an immersive cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.

Akshay Oberoi, known for his versatility and intense performances, has expressed his enthusiasm for the project, which marks his return to a genre he deeply admires.

Commenting on his involvement in the film, Akshay Oberoi said, "Psychological thrillers have always intrigued me because they offer a unique blend of suspense and depth. This project, in particular, grabbed my attention because of its compelling subject matter and the opportunity to explore complex human emotions. I'm thrilled to be working with Akash Goila and the Filmeraa team, and I can't wait to bring this story to life”.

The film is produced by Filmeraa and directed by Akash Goila.

It was also recently announced that the actor joined the Yash-starrer 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups' cast. The actor had taken to social media, where he shared a welcome gift from the team on his Instagram stories.

The actor recently shot for 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' with Varun Dhawan. His other projects also include 'Tu Chahiye', 'Dil Hai Gray', 'Two Zero One Four' and 'Illegal 3'. It was in 2002, when Akshay made his acting debut as a child in the 2002 comedy-drama 'American Chai'. He played his first leading role in 'Isi Life Mein'. He was then seen starring in films such as 'Pizza', 'Piku', 'Fitoor', 'Gurgaon', 'Kaalakaandi', 'I Love You' and 'Gaslight'.