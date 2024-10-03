AI Infrastructure Market Growth And Future Projections 2031 $309.4 Billion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI Infrastructure Market

AI-based tech enables of complex tasks like driving & conversations, boosting efficiency and reducing costs, driving AI infrastructure growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global AI infrastructure size generated $23.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $309.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 29.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report on the AI infrastructure market provides a comprehensive analysis of its growth and trends, highlighting key statistics and projections for the coming years.The ability of AI-based technology to enable machines to automate complex tasks such as driving cars, holding conversations, filtering e-mail, and other things, growing demand for improving operational efficiency, and the rising cost of manual labor drive the growth of the global AI infrastructure market. However, a lack of skilled professionals in the industry to develop, manage, and implement AI technology hampers the global market growth. On the other hand, increasing digital dependence and implementation of industry 4.0 trends present new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 323 Pages) at:With augmented analytics, manufacturers will be able to analyze key data such as the production capabilities of the production lines, shipping timings, schedules of their workforce, and their warehousing space availability. In addition, with the insights gained from the analyzed data, manufacturers will be able to make a calculated pivot to start manufacturing products, such as face masks during the pandemic, that are in demand to bring in much-needed revenue to sustain, which is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the AI infrastructure market in the upcoming year.Based on component, the hardware segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global AI infrastructure market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is because advances in hardware technologies are enabling AI to transform industries worldwide, from financial services to manufacturing, healthcare, and many others. On the other hand, the services segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 33.8% from 2022 to 2031. This is because the adoption of AI infrastructure services enhances software implementation, maximizes the value of existing installation by optimizing it, and minimizes the deployment cost & risks, and others.Based on end-users, the enterprises segment held the largest market share of more than three-fifths of the global AI infrastructure market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is because AI infrastructure solutions make it easier for enterprises to automate customer services and provide a personalized experience to customers. Furthermore, these technologies help business leaders make effective data-driven decisions. On the other hand, the cloud service providers (CSPs) segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 33.5% from 2022 to 2031. A solution for AI has been made available by the major cloud service providers. They built AI infrastructure by utilizing their considerable technological know-how and financial resources to offer cutting-edge solutions.For Report Customization:Based on technology, the machine learning segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global AI infrastructure market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is because machine learning solutions are utilized to uncover numerous trends and patterns, assisting businesses in improving their decision-making capabilities. On the other hand, the deep learning segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 33.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is because the deep learning technology has been instrumental in the discovery of exoplanets and novel drugs and the detection of diseases and subatomic particles and many more.Based on region, North America was the largest market in 2021, capturing more than one-third of the global AI infrastructure market, owing to high concentration of artificial intelligence solution vendors in the region. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to lead in terms of revenue and manifest the fastest CAGR of 36.0% during the forecast period. This is due to the ongoing rapid digital transformation trends in this region.Covid-19 Scenario1. The AI infrastructure market exhibited notable growth during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is due to the rise in need for artificial intelligence among enterprises to meet their customers' needs and upsurge their revenue opportunity.2. Many businesses invested in AI-based solutions to ease the increasing complexity of the IT needs of many businesses during the pandemic.3. In addition, surge in investment in AI based technology by various private sectors such as healthcare and medical research to fight the pandemic propelled the growth of the market.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report:Future OutlookThe report emphasizes that the ongoing digital transformation will continue to create opportunities for AI infrastructure growth. The key players that operate in the AI infrastructure market analysis Alphabet Inc., Amazon, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Samsung and Toshiba Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the AI infrastructure industry. This robust growth trajectory indicates that the AI infrastructure market will remain a vital area for investment and innovation in the coming years.Other Trending Reports:1. AI in Medical Imaging Market Size Overview2. AI in Video Games Market Size OverviewAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy. The data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

