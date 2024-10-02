Azerbaijani President Shares Post In Honor Of Fourth Anniversary Of Sugovushan's Liberation

( MENAFN - AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his social accounts in honor of the fourth anniversary of Sugovushan's liberation from Armenian occupation, Azernews reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.