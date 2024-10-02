Velocity MSC Adds Dataremote's 5G POTS Replacement Solution To Its Portfolio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DataRemote 90X1's advanced 5G provides robust, reliable connectivity, making it a valuable addition to the POTS IN A BOX® line of solutions.

HOLLAND, Ohio, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity, A Managed Solutions Company , a solution and of voice and data networking and connectivity for multi-location enterprises across multiple industries, announced today the addition of DataRemote's 90X1 5G Plain Old Telephone Service (POTS) replacement solution to its POTS IN A BOX® portfolio . This addition supports Velocity MSC's mission to provide comprehensive solutions for businesses seeking to improve network performance while replacing legacy technologies.

Continue Reading

The 90X1 is a cutting-edge 5G POTS replacement solution. This device offers dependable 5G /WAN connectivity, automated Internet failover, and integrated battery backup. It ensures seamless communication for critical equipment previously dependent on the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN), also known as POTS. Key features of the 90X1 include multi-carrier 5G certification, proprietary POTS replacement technology, robust location services, and a powerful lithium backup battery providing up to 48 hours of operation when A/C power is lost.

Velocity's POTS IN A BOX® replaces copper-based POTS lines with reliable, managed VoIP-based analog phone lines.

Post this

Mark Walker, president and Chief Operating Officer of Velocity, highlights the new addition to the product lineup: "Integrating the 90X1 into our POTS IN A BOX® portfolio significantly enhances our ability to offer uninterrupted, reliable communication solutions. This innovative product offers seamless operations, even in critical situations, to clients in hospitality, retail, government, education, and other sectors using traditional telephone lines."

Landlines are becoming obsolete due to their reliance on an aging copper infrastructure, a shortage of technicians as they retire, replacement parts becoming more expensive, and users transitioning to wireless technologies. The FCC order 19-72A1 192a10 from 2019 stated: "We find that the public interest is no longer served by maintaining these legacy regulatory obligations and their associated costs. Rather than a foothold for new entrants in the marketplace, they have become a vice, trapping incumbent LECs into preserving outdated technologies and services at the cost of a slower transition to next-generation networks and services that benefit American consumers and businesses."

As a result, carriers are implementing significant rate increases to encourage the transition from POTS. In recent years, some carriers have increased their rates 30% – 100%, sometimes even more. This trend is expected to accelerate as carriers continue to invest in newer technologies and phase out support for legacy systems.

Organizations relying on POTS lines face increasing pressure to explore more cost-effective and reliable communication solutions. Velocity's POTS IN A BOX® is a comprehensive solution that replaces traditional copper-based POTS lines with reliable, managed VoIP-based analog phone lines. It integrates DataRemote's hardware and Velocity's SIPBand network to support various applications, including elevator emergency lines, security alarms, and fax machines. This service ensures seamless, cost-effective communication, making it ideal for sectors needing dependable, modernized telephony solutions.

For more information on Velocity's POTS IN A BOX® solutions, please visit POTS IN A BOX® - Velocity Managed Solutions (velocitymsc) .

ABOUT VELOCITY MSC

Founded in 2005, Velocity is a technology-managed solutions provider for voice, data, wi-fi, POTS IN A BOX®, Free-to-Guest TV, and the Global Expense Management (GEM) platform, among others, supported by a proprietary network backbone across 21 fully redundant fiber data centers for multi-location enterprises across multiple industries.

With its nationwide network of 5,500 certified field technicians, project managers and software developers, over 500 employees, and 450+ carrier agreements, Velocity is a single-source partner dedicated to providing comprehensive support with its 24/7/365 U.S. based technical support complemented by supply chain and logistics services inventory & warehousing, repair depot, as well as digital signage and DOOH media solutions. Velocity delivers an unparalleled scope of services for its clients. As a CLEC licensed to operate in all 50 states, Velocity monitors telecom and technology environments continuously, enabling faster responsiveness and reducing downtime. For more information, please visit

ABOUT DATAREMOTE

Since 1991, DataRemote's cellular solutions have been at the forefront of providing a direct replacement for Plain Old Telephone Service copper landlines. Advanced products like the 90X1 support the transmission of fax, fire panels, burglar alarms and analog modem data. For more information, please visit DataRemote .

SOURCE Velocity, A Managed Solutions Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED