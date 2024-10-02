Culturati Research Has Released The Cultural Mosaic 4.0 Syndicated Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CM 4.0 Released!

Culturati's Segmentations

Unlock powerful cross-cultural insights and trends with Culturati's latest refresh. A must-have for leaders.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Culturati Research is happy to announce the release of The Cultural Mosaic 4.0© syndicated report , which provides unparalleled cultural intelligence to inspire total and multicultural winning strategies.

The advanced cross-cultural insights presented therein can be applied to consumer, shopper, and strategies.

The growth of the polycultural mainstream has changed the consumer spectrum and this has been further impacted by economic uncertainty and receptivity to cultural inclusivity.

As such, today more than ever, marketers need an efficient way to develop integrated strategies and communications that effectively connect with today's diverse audiences.

As a solution, Culturati has continued to bring thought leadership to the industry with the 2024 edition of The Cultural Mosaic 4.0© syndicated report.

The report quantifies the cultural influence across cultural groups as well as the reach of targeted initiatives on mainstream America. It also offers a breakthrough and updated macro segmentation of the total U.S. and micro-segmentations for Hispanic, Black Americans, and Asians.

The report includes insights and data regarding the following areas across all cultural frameworks:

.Proprietary Culturati Cultural Influence IndexTM and communications reach

.Tensions, motivations and life priorities

.Economic outlook and buying power

.Political views

.Diversity receptivity and lifestyle elements

.Shopping behavior, premium shopping & category purchases

.Shopper styles, shopper strategies and brand loyalty

.Sources of information and media/channel influence

.Traditional and digital media usage, video subscription services, including cable/satellite, premium channels and streaming services

.Sports viewing and online websites

.How to connect with them (message, shopper, media & digital)

.Trended data comparing notable shifts in attitudes, shopping and media habits from 2017, 2020, 2022, to 2024

.Tech savviness, devices used, digital engagement, top online activities and top social medias

.Demographics

The Cultural Mosaic 4.0© serves as a cutting-edge guide, essential for any marketer looking to elevate their cultural fluency and drive cultural relevance for their brand.

Why Cultural Mosaic 4.0©?

1 Your Brand's Cultural Fluency: Stay ahead of the curve with insights that help you understand and engage with diverse audiences effectively.

Cultural Relevance: Learn how to position your brand in a way that resonates deeply with today's consumers, ensuring that your messaging and offerings are culturally aligned.

Cultural Exchange of Influence: Gain a deep understanding of how cultural influences flow across the mainstream, enabling you to craft strategies that win with consumers in today's dynamic marketplace.

The Cultural Mosaic 4.0© Achieving Greater Resonance in Today's Polycultural Mainstream syndicated report (N=5,050) and typing tools are now available for purchase. Data was weighted to U.S. Census American Community Survey 2022 1-year estimates and sample sizes by cultural cohort were: Non-Ethnic Whites/Other n=2,050; Hispanics n=1,300; Black Americans n=1,000; Asians n=700.

Culturati is a cross-cultural market research and consulting firm. Its commitment to bringing thought leadership to the industry is redefining today's total polycultural marketplace and texturizing the meaning of monoculturalism, biculturalism and polyculturalism across consumer segments. Since 2004, Culturati has helped many Fortune 100 companies uncover consumer insights with cultural sensitivity that inspires meaningful connections between people and brands.

Copyright © 2024 Culturati Research & Consulting, Inc . All rights reserved. Culturati Research & Consulting, Inc. and the Culturati logo are registered trademarks of Culturati Research & Consulting, Inc.



