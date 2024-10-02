UAE: Unhappy With Your Iphone 16? You Could Get A Full Refund Before October 3

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The 16 officially dropped on September 20, sending waves within the tech fanatics community as residents across the UAE queued up for hours in front of stores to get their hands on the latest release.

The new phone boasts a variety of new features, ranging from Apple Intelligence - a groundbreaking AI system that will be available in beta next month - to Visual Intelligence, which enhances the camera experience through a new control button.

However, it's possible that the new phone may not meet your expectations. If you change your mind, it may still be possible to get a full refund. Apple's return policy allows users to get their money back if products are returned within 14 days of purchase. For UAE fans, that means tomorrow, Thursday, October 3, is the last date to return the iPhone 16 (or its variants) if you were among those who snapped up the device on launch day.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Is there a catch?

Users may find information online that suggests Apple charges a 25 per cent fee on opened units and a 15 per cent restocking fee on closed box returns. Speaking to Khaleej Times, an Apple customer service agent confirmed that there are no charges applied if customers decide to return a box that has been opened, nor are there any additional fees.

The agent explained that the refund process can only take place in store or through call centre agents for purchases made in store. As for purchases made online, refunds can only be applied for online or through call centre agents.

If a product has been purchased through card payment, the refund will also be through card, with the same applying for cash payments and refunds. "The refund will be the same as the mode of payment," added the agent.

Additionally, in case Apple reduces the price of any of its products within 14 days from the date the product was received, customers can contact its toll free number to request a refund or credit the difference between the price they were charged and the current selling price. This excludes limited-time price reductions which may be offered during special sales events.

Here is a guide to returning your iPhone 16 in the UAE:

Purchases made in store

Users who purchased their phones in stores within the UAE cannot apply for a refund for the product online. They must call the company's toll number on 8000 444 0396 between 10am and 7pm from Sundays to Thursdays or visit the store.

Apple Care agents will then take on the request, during which customers will have to provide their receipt, reasons for refund, along with other details.

Once Apple has received the product, a full refund will be made, given that the product was purchased within 14 days from the refund.

Customers must keep in mind some terms while refunding their phone:



Products can only be returned in the country where they were originally purchased. Along with the product, Apple provides softwares to protect its users from theft or loss. If these haven't been disabled by the customer prior to retuning the product, Apple may refuse to return it.

Purchases made online

For those who bought their iPhone online, returns can be made through Apple's 'Order Status' website. Customers can also call the customer service to proceed with their refund request.

When applying for a refund, customers need to provide the following information:



Web Order number

Contact phone number An address from where the goods can be collected.

After the application has been processed, users will receive an email with the receipt which will have a Return Material Authorisation (RMA) number on it.

To process the return quickly, it is advised to print and put this number on the packaging of the phone.

The phone must be dropped of to the chosen pickup point within five days of applying for the return.

How long does the process take?

It takes up to 5-7 days for the refund amount to reach the customer's account from the day the item was received by the warehouse.

It is also important to note that any charges made by mobile service providers is the responsibility of the customer as returning the phone does not guarantee that the account will be cancelled or reset.

The latest iPhone 16 currently starts at Dh3,399, while the iPhone 16 Plus is priced at Dh3,799 for its base mode. The iPhone 16 Pro starts at Dh4,299, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at Dh5,099 for its base model in the UAE.

ALSO READ:

iPhone 16 in UAE: Some resellers lose over Dh200,000 after hoarding Apple devices

Look: When 16GB iPhone 5 was being sold at Dh6,000 in UAE

iPhone 16 in UAE: Resellers pay Dh2,500 premium to buy Pro Max, eye big profits in home countries

iPhone 16 craze in UAE: Why crowds can't wait to get the latest Apple device every year

iPhone 16 in UAE: Die-hard fans go to malls at 5am, tourists fly in for a day; as it happened

iPhone 16 in UAE: Dozens of tourists who flew in for launch 'disappointed' by new rules this year