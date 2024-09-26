UK to introduce new regulations holding social media firms accountable for content

(MENAFN) The UK's Online Safety Act will introduce new responsibilities for social media companies, holding them accountable for the content shared on their platforms, as stated by an expert. This legislation adopts a zero-tolerance stance on protecting children online and officially became law on October 26, 2023, with full enforcement set for next year. The UK's media regulator, Ofcom, will oversee its implementation and has the authority to act against companies that do not comply with the new requirements.



Callum Hood, head of research at the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), discussed the dual nature of the internet and social media. While these platforms have provided significant benefits to society, they can also lead to negative consequences. He noted that these adverse effects can inflict "real damage" on societies and democracies, citing the rise of far-right violence in the UK fueled by the spread of disinformation on social media.



Hood explained that such incidents were driven by accounts that disseminated false information, which particularly targeted Muslims and immigrants. He emphasized that the Online Safety Act aims to create accountability for social media platforms, similar to ongoing regulatory efforts in various regions around the world.



He expressed concern that the negative impacts of disinformation seen in the UK are mirrored in other countries as well. Hood highlighted the lack of accountability for social media companies, noting that they currently face no repercussions for harmful decisions. He stated, "There needs to be some kind of accountability when they take these very deliberate decisions that cause harm," underscoring the urgent need for change.

