U.S. State Department Sees“Productive Steps” In Ukraine's Victory Plan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States assessed the Victory Plan presented by the Ukrainian side as a document containing productive steps.

This was stated by U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller in Washington on Wednesday, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"We took that plan, we reviewed it, we saw a number of productive steps in it," said the spokesman.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian side did not reveal the details of the plan to the public, so the U.S. will refrain from discussions for the time being.

At the same time, the spokesman noted that the Victory Plan does not just cover the actions that Ukraine will take, it also foresees the steps that other countries would take.

"We will engage with them (the Ukrainian side - ed.) about it," Miller remarked.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine presented a detailed Victory Plan to the American side during last week's visit to the United States. He discussed its points with U.S. President Joe Biden, as well as presidential nominees Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.