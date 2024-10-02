GCO Collaborates With Tiktok To Deliver Capacity-Building Course

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Communications Office (GCO), in collaboration with TikTok, hosted a course titled Strategies for Creative Content for communications professionals from government and semi-government entities across the State of Qatar.

The course, which ran from September 29 to October 2, aimed to enhance local capabilities within Qatars communications ecosystem by exploring the latest digital technologies. Twenty-six attendees representing 24 different government and semi-government entities took part.

This initiative aligns with the States wider commitment to fostering a thriving digital ecosystem. By promoting the widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies and equipping government employees with essential digital skills, it demonstrates Qatars proactive approach to digital transformation and its dedication to building a technologically advanced workforce, in line with the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030.

Speaking on this occasion, HE GCO Director Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al-Thani, said: "This initiative, launched in collaboration with TikTok, comes as part of efforts to enhance Qatars position as a leading destination for innovation and advanced technology across sectors. It underscores our dedication to fostering a thriving digital future, powered by homegrown talent within the institutional communication sector. By building local capabilities, boosting competencies and equipping professionals with effective public communication skills, we aim to highlight our countrys achievements across all domains."

He added: "Undoubtedly, leveraging advanced technology supports realising the objectives of our Third National Development Strategy, particularly in fostering a future-ready workforce. As we continue to establish ourselves as a hub of innovation, such partnerships with global technology leaders like TikTok, coupled with Qatars hosting of Web Summit for five years, are instrumental in building a pioneering communications ecosystemtransforming Qatar into a hub of creativity and technology."

General Manager of Global Business Solutions at TikTok METAP & EE, Shadi Kandil, said: "TikTok is thrilled to contribute to the growth of Qatars digital environment through this capacity-building initiative. By empowering professionals with insights about our platform, this partnership underscores TikToks dedication to nurturing digital talent and fostering innovation globally, while contributing to the development of a robust creative economy in Qatar and beyond."

After the training course, Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani awarded the certificates to the participants, in recognition of their active participation.

The comprehensive course covered key aspects of emerging digital media tools, trends and their impact, focusing on TikTok. Participants received tailored training in crafting creative content strategies, content production and effective publication on the global media platform.

The Strategies for Creative Content course stems from the landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Government Communications Office (GCO) and TikTok during the inaugural Middle Eastern edition of Web Summit, which Qatar hosted earlier this year. The agreement aims to solidify Qatars position as a global hub for creative content creation.