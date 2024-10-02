Zelensky, USAID's Power Talk Strengthening Ukraine's Energy System

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky and USAID Administrator Samantha Power discussed on Wednesday the restoration of infrastructure and strengthening of Ukraine's system.

Zelensky announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"I had a meeting with Samantha Power, Administrator of USAID - US Agency for International Development. We discussed protecting our people, bolstering our resilience ahead of the winter season-restoring infrastructure in Ukraine, strengthening our energy system, and constructing school shelters," Zelensky said.

According to the president, the Ukrainians appreciate all American support: military, political, economic, and humanitarian.

"Together, we are defending not only Ukraine but every nation that aspires to live in freedom, democracy, and peace," Zelensky emphasized.

According to the president's website, the head of state thanked the United States, President Joe Biden, and Congress for bipartisan support, and noted the meeting with Power and representatives of leading American energy, financial, and insurance companies during his visit to the United States last week.

"I believe that the meeting was very important, useful and productive. I think we had a very good conversation about winter, energy, especially with representatives from American companies. Thank you for organizing the meeting," said the president.

He emphasized that support ahead of winter and throughout the winter cold is crucial for Ukraine.

"We are counting on your increased help. I think that this is the most important thing, the top priority," the head of state said.

According to Power, USAID is participating in the repair of 10,000 school shelters.

In addition, the meeting discussed the implementation of reforms and support of small and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Administrator of the US Agency for International Development, Samantha Power, during her visit to Kyiv, announced a new program to support Ukraine's medical facilities, commitments to support the energy industry, and humanitarian funding worth over $1 billion.