Ukraine Preparing To Get“Maximum Results” This Fall - Zelensky After Intel Brief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian authorities in all areas and at all levels are preparing to achieve maximum results for the country before the end of this fall.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a address to the nation, reports Ukrinform.

The head of state heard the report from the chief of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko. "The key things – about the strengthening of the Service, and about our work on extremely sensitive information obtained by our Ukrainian intelligence officers. Now, in all areas and at all levels, we are preparing maximum results for the state for this fall. All the necessary content for Ramstein – the military, the Office, diplomats – everything that our partners need from Ukraine to better understand the available opportunities – all this we will ensure," said Zelensky.

On the other hand, he noted, work is also underway to understand enemy intentions. "We are preparing to counter them in the way that will be most useful for the defense of Ukraine, for the protection of our people's lives," the president emphasized.

As reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a number of decrees laying down senior management reshuffles in the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Photo: President's Office