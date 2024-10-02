Ukraine Preparing To Get“Maximum Results” This Fall - Zelensky After Intel Brief
Date
10/2/2024 7:09:38 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian authorities in all areas and at all levels are preparing to achieve maximum results for the country before the end of this fall.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a video address to the nation, reports Ukrinform.
The head of state heard the report from the chief of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko. "The key things – about the strengthening of the Service, and about our work on extremely sensitive information obtained by our Ukrainian intelligence officers. Now, in all areas and at all levels, we are preparing maximum results for the state for this fall. All the necessary content for Ramstein – the military, the Office, diplomats – everything that our partners need from Ukraine to better understand the available opportunities – all this we will ensure," said Zelensky.
Read also:
President, CinC discuss battlefield developments in Donetsk region
On the other hand, he noted, work is also underway to understand enemy intentions. "We are preparing to counter them in the way that will be most useful for the defense of Ukraine, for the protection of our people's lives," the president emphasized.
As reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a number of decrees laying down senior management reshuffles in the Foreign Intelligence Service.
Photo: President's Office
MENAFN02102024000193011044ID1108741273
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.