Europe Should Be Ready For Military Standoff With Russia In Six To Eight Years - Meps

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the current era of geopolitical turbulence, Europe must build up its own defense capabilities and be ready for a military confrontation with Russia in the next six to eight years.

The conclusion is contained in the strategic document“A Europe that protects: a Europe that stands for true peace, building a true European Defence Union”, anonymously unanimously adopted on Wednesday by the members of the European People's Party (EPP ) Group in the European Parliament.

"It goes without saying that for the EPP, defence is a priority and with this strategic paper we indicate how to strengthen European defence", says Andrzej Halicki MEP, EPP Group Vice Chairman in charge of Foreign Affairs who spearheaded the drafting of the document.

As stated in the message of the EPP Group, Europe must be able to defend itself in order to protect and support peace on the continent. This goal can only be achieved by creating a true European Defense Union.

"If you want peace, prepare for war – as the Latin saying goes. In times of increasing global insecurity, the EU's ability to defend itself becomes crucial. We must be ready to meet Russia militarily in six to eight years. It won't be possible without concrete action and political will," stressed one of the authors, MEP Andrius Kubilius, EU Commissioner designate for Defence and Space.

As noted by this former prime minister of Lithuania, the EU should complement NATO's defense capabilities, and, together with its member countries, increase defense production, replenish military arsenals, and continue to help Ukraine achieve victory in the war against Russian aggression.

"Our challengers are watching us closely to see if we succeed or if we fail," added Andrius Kubilius.

The strategic document prepared by the EPP Group emphasizes the need to create a truly unified European defense market, calls to consider the future and invest in the development of future defense technologies. This involves closer defense cooperation and coordination between EU member states, the integration of their defense capabilities, as well as the introduction of "smart" regulatory rules at the EU level, which will contribute to the growth of defense industrial production.

The EPP political group notes that the full text of the said document will soon be made public.

As reported earlier, since Russia's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the EU has provided Ukraine with substantial political, economic, financial, military, and humanitarian assistance. To continue security assistance to Ukraine and to replenish their own military arsenals, EU member states are making efforts to increase their own defense production and taking steps to overcome the existing fragmentation of the European defense sector.