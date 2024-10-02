Israel Launches Airstrike In Beirut

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Oct 3 (IANS) Israel launched an early Thursday morning targeting the Authority Center affiliated with Hezbollah in the al-Bachoura area, central Beirut, causing a massive fire, local reported.

TV footage showed heavy black smoke rising from the building.

The airstrike also led to significant damage to nearby houses and parked vehicles. Ambulances and civil defence teams have rushed to the area for rescue, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Lebanon's of Public Health, at least 5 people were killed in the airstrike in the al-Bachoura area.

Shortly before the strike in central Beirut, Israel launched three strong airstrikes on the Haret Hreik area in Beirut's southern suburbs, Al Jadeed TV channel reported.