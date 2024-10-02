TEKTELIC To Present Lorawan® Portfolio At MWC Las Vegas 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TEKTELIC Communications, a leading of Carrier-Grade LoRaWAN® IoT gateways , devices, and solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming 2024 Mobile World Congress, to be held in Las Vegas from October 6th to 8th. This event will bring together leaders, innovators, and IoT solution providers, offering TEKTELIC an opportunity to present its latest products and engage with partners and customers.At booth 810, attendees will have the opportunity to explore TEKTELIC's range of Carrier-Grade IoT solutions, including LoRaWAN® gateways, sensors, and end-to-end systems. These products are designed for various IoT applications, such as Smart Building Management, Asset Tracking, Environmental Monitoring, and Digital Health. TEKTELIC's solutions are optimized for both public and private LPWAN deployments, offering reliable and scalable performance across different environments.TEKTELIC will present the KONA Radiant, a newly launched tool developed to simplify indoor RF coverage mapping for LoRaWAN® networks, providing users with the insights needed for effective and accurate network planning. Additionally, TEKTELIC's booth will feature live demonstrations of several IoT solutions, including COMFORT , which detects leaks to prevent water damage; BREEZE, a sensor that monitors CO2 levels and indoor air quality; and SEAL , a personnel tracking solution ideal for improving safety in industrial settings.These demonstrations will highlight how IoT solutions can be applied across various verticals to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and environmental monitoring. Attendees will gain valuable insights into how the adoption of LoRaWAN® technology can help create smarter and more connected environments.About TEKTELICTEKTELIC Communications specializes in the design and development of Carrier-Grade IoT solutions, including LoRaWAN® gateways, sensors, and end-to-end systems. Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, TEKTELIC has a long-standing reputation for providing high-quality, scalable, and reliable IoT products. The company is committed to supporting global clients by offering solutions that are easy to deploy and maintain, helping businesses harness the power of IoT to drive growth and innovation.For more information, visit or visit booth 810 during Mobile World Congress 2024 in Las Vegas.

Barney Barnowski

TEKTELIC Communications

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.