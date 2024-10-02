Introducing The Color Of Freedom Collection From Global Fashion House Fort Mosé 1738

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blue, the color of the African sky, silk and cotton Kente illuminated here with golden threads in a crisply tailored pantsuit from Fort Mosé 1738.

Maurice Gattis, Designer, Fort Mosé 1738 takes a bow after his Spring Summer 2025 collection premieres at DC Week.

Nautical navy is always in fashion no matter what continent you are on. Fort Mosé 1738 interprets this classic look in artisanal fabric from Africa in casual yet elegant style.

Fort Mosé 1738 introduces Spring/Summer 2025: Bold, colorful fashion designed in the USA and ethically produced In Africa

- Maurice Gattis, Designer/Founder, Fort Mose 1738RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With a kaleidoscopic lens, Fort Mosé 1738 designer Maurice Gattis explores the freedom of new frontiers through contemporary African textiles. The Spring/Summer 2025 Collection of dynamic looks for men and women premiered at DC Fashion Week and will be available online shortly at and the new consumer shop from The Folklore Group , a thriving digital global fashion community leveraging technology to connect creators around the world and disrupt global commerce.An acclaimed new entry in the global fashion arena, Fort Mosé 1738 celebrates the legacy of Fort Mosé, the first free, legally sanctioned black community in America, founded in 1738. The sustainable, ethically-made collection is handcrafted in exceptional African textiles, including Kente, the fabric traditionally worn by African royalty, as well as 100% cotton in colorful prints.Founder/Designer Maurice Gattis, M.S.S.W, Ph.D., states,“It is my goal to shine a light on the textile artisans of Ghana, that's my vision for Fort Mosé 1738. I am committed to boosting the economic empowerment of these artisans by helping to build awareness in the USA for their extraordinary talent. The collection celebrates their exuberant use of color as it honors freedom of creative expression, an endangered freedom that I believe is vital to maintain all over the world.”The Spring/Summer 2025 collection of Fort Mosé 1738 is themed THE COLOR OF FREEDOM. The looks are fabricated in hand-woven silk and cotton Kente illuminated with golden threads as well as 100% cotton in brilliant, painterly patterns. The sunlit color palette speaks not only to the original exultation of thosewho found freedom in Fort Mose itself during the 18th Century (more than 100 years before emancipation) but as well to the joy of creative freedom, a valuable and endangered right. The textiles joyfully abstract the nature of Africa, while the modern silhouettes are a sophisticated choice for a bold clientele. The men's and women's collections shown during the recent DC Fashion Week will be showcased on . However, select items are now available in the new consumer shop on .FORT MOSÉ 1738 LOOKS FOR MENSilhouettes for men include polished suits in handwoven Kente accented with golden thread. More casual choices are in 100% cotton with a color palette brilliantly evoking the African landscape. Suit jackets and color-coordinated pants are available individually. Sizing is small to XXL. Suggested retail pricing starts at $135 for cotton shirts with elegant Kente suits in the $600 range.FORT MOSÉ 1738 LOOKS FOR WOMENSilhouettes for women include dresses in 100% cotton and pantsuits in shimmering Kente. Sizing is small to XXL. Suggested retail pricing starts at $200 for a cotton dress. Luxe Kente pantsuits are in the $600 range.ABOUT THE DESIGNERDaytona Beach, Florida native Fort Mosé 1738 designer Maurice Gattis discovered the thriving fashion scene in Accra, Ghana, on a personal journey. A chance encounter led to the creation of this cross-continent fashion venture. As the chapter of American history the community of Fort Mose represents is not part of a traditional academic curriculum, Maurice took the opportunity to honor this bastion of freedom by adopting its name and essentially it's meaning for his first fashion venture. Bringing diverse credentials to his role as the force behind Fort Mosé 1738, he is a self-taught designer with a lifelong love of colors and textures, and also a prominent LGBTQ advocate, a Fulbright Scholar, and a Professor of Social Work at Virginia Commonwealth University.WHO IS WEARING FORT MOSÉ 1738Conde Nast Traveler Magazine identifies Ghana's capital city, Accra, as“the continent's capital of cool, and a reimagination of pan-African heritage ...surfacing the sexy.“ Fort Mosé 1738 is in sync with this joyful vibe. The collection's positive energy is embraced by creative, influential figures in the entertainment community who are delighted with the opportunity to be brand ambassadors for Fort Mosé 1738. Among the brand's global ambassadors are exceptionally versatile DJ Tao, who has opened for some of the world's biggest acts, including Diplo, The Chainsmokers, Snakehips, and Zedd, Former British TV personality, Cocktail King, Colin Asare-Appiah, co-author Black Mixcellence: A Comprehensive Guide to Black Mixology and founder of Ajabu Cocktail & Spirits Festival in South Africa, Emmy-nominated Rodney Jon, Makeup artist for The Sherri Show, Nigerian American Baritone, The Hip Hopera guy, Babatunde Akinboboye, inventor/performer of opera featuring hip hop music.

