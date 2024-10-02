UNICEF calls for urgent aid as conflict in Lebanon escalates

(MENAFN) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) warned on Tuesday that the escalating conflict in Lebanon has resulted in a rapidly worsening situation for children, with needs surpassing the ability of humanitarian agencies to respond effectively. This warning coincides with UNICEF’s appeal for USD105 million over the next three months.



In a statement released by Lebanon's National News Agency, UNICEF emphasized the urgent requirement for funds to provide critical supplies to children in dire need, maintain essential services—including safe water, psychosocial support, and educational resources—and prepare for any further escalation in violence.



The statement also noted that since October 2023 began, over 100 children have lost their lives, with more than half of these fatalities occurring in just the past week, according to the Ministry of Public Health. UNICEF estimates that over 300,000 children have been displaced from their homes, with affected families lacking access to water, food, blankets, medicine, and other vital necessities. “These children are living in a nightmare, grappling with fear, anxiety, and trauma from destruction and death that could have lifelong consequences,” UNICEF reported.



UNICEF Representative in Lebanon Edouard Beigbeder remarked, “The escalation in hostilities is catastrophic for all children in Lebanon. It has instilled an unimaginable fear in their lives as they are surrounded by uncertainty and violence. Countless children remain in great danger, exposed to ongoing attacks, forced displacement, and an overstretched healthcare system.” In response to the crisis, UNICEF has significantly intensified its operations in the past week but warns that the scale and urgency of needs in Lebanon are overwhelming. The organization is urgently appealing to the international community to mobilize humanitarian support and ensure open supply routes into Lebanon for the rapid and safe delivery of essential resources to children in need.



