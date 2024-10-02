France considers troop deployment in Ukraine

(MENAFN) France does not rule out sending to Ukraine, European Affairs Benjamin Haddad stated, reaffirming President Emmanuel Macron's position on the matter. Haddad emphasized that the EU has a duty to continue supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.



Macron first suggested the possibility of forces in Ukraine in February, although this proposal faced resistance from other NATO members. In an interview with Germany’s Berliner Zeitung, Haddad remarked, “President has said that we should not rule out anything, and this stands as ever.” He highlighted the importance of considering training missions.



When questioned about the risk of escalating the conflict, Haddad attributed the lack of diplomatic progress to Russia's actions, stating, “We should stop drawing red lines for ourselves and seek to embrace what we call strategic ambiguity.” He also advocated for allowing Ukraine to utilize Western-supplied long-range missiles to strike targets deep within Russia.

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service reported in July that France had considered sending approximately 2,000 troops to Ukraine. In June, President Emmanuel Macron informed reporters that Paris was working on forming a coalition to deploy military instructors to assist Kiev. He maintained that “we are not at war with Russia” and emphasized that France did not seek an escalation of the conflict.



