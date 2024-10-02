European, Western Balkan foreign ministers discuss EU integration

(MENAFN) Foreign ministers from European and Western Balkan nations convene in Berlin to outline strategies for integrating the region into the European Union, hosted by German Foreign Annalena Baerbock.



Following the meeting, participants from the Western Balkans reached consensus on various measures aimed at enhancing regional collaboration and progressing the shared market. A significant milestone highlighted in their statement is the Agreement on Access to Higher Education and Admission to Higher Studies in the Western Balkans.



"This agreement aims to provide students with the opportunity to study at accredited higher education institutions and fosters student mobility," the statement noted. The finalization of the agreement is scheduled for the Berlin Process Summit on October 14.



Additionally, the participants approved a declaration concerning Regional Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Screening Standards for the Western Balkans Six. They also agreed on a joint Declaration on Research and Innovation Infrastructure Access and Collaboration, aimed at promoting partnerships in research and innovation, thereby nurturing a vibrant regional innovation ecosystem.



These agreements and declarations are set to be formalized at the Berlin Process Summit on October 14. The Berlin Process, initiated in 2014 by then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel, seeks to enhance cooperation among Western Balkan countries and accelerate their EU integration.





