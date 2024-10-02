NATO deploys personnel to Western Balkans for training

(MENAFN) announces the deployment of approximately 200 personnel from its newly established Allied Reaction Force (ARF) to the Western Balkans between September 30 and October 16.



The personnel will be sent "to conduct training to ensure its readiness and to support the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR)," according to a statement from Allied Joint Command Force Naples. This deployment marks the ARF's inaugural operational mission since its formation in July.



The statement specifies that a military contingent of around 50 members from the ARF’s Operational Liaison and Reconnaissance Team (OLRT) will be stationed in Kosovo, while a forward command node comprising about 150 personnel will be set up in North Macedonia.



The deployed forces will engage in training exercises to sustain their high readiness levels and evaluate their capacity for rapid mobilization of a larger force. Additionally, part of the ARF headquarters will temporarily integrate into KFOR's command and control structures to assess logistical, infrastructural, and operational support needs in the event that KFOR requires significant reinforcement.



