(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The Global Fresh Cranberries Market

size is estimated to grow by USD 11.6 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

5.09%

during the forecast period.

Growing awareness of benefits of consuming fresh cranberries

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

advent of smart packaging .

However,

rising demand for dried cranberries

poses a challenge market players include Canneberge Quebec Inc., Cape Blanco Cranberries Inc., Cape Cod Select, Decas Cranberry Products Inc., Fresh Meadows Cranberries, Fruit dOr, Habelman Bros. Co., Honestly Cranberry, Meduri Farms Inc., Michigan Cranberry Co., Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Seaview Cranberries Inc., and Wetherby Cranberry Co.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global fresh cranberries market 2024-2028 AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Inorganic and Organic), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Canneberge Quebec Inc., Cape Blanco Cranberries Inc., Cape Cod Select, Decas Cranberry Products Inc., Fresh Meadows Cranberries, Fruit dOr, Habelman Bros. Co., Honestly Cranberry, Meduri Farms Inc., Michigan Cranberry Co., Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Seaview Cranberries Inc., and Wetherby Cranberry Co.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The fresh cranberries market is witnessing a significant trend with the adoption of smart packaging technology. This innovation allows for effective preservation of freshness and quality in cranberries during shipping and retailing. Smart packaging helps maintain an optimal environment, reducing food wastage and extending shelf life. It also offers tracking capabilities and adds value by providing product and company information. Advanced packaging technologies, such as modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), active packaging (AP), and intelligent packaging (IP), are utilized to preserve fresh cranberries. Carbon dioxide, known for its antimicrobial properties, plays a crucial role in these methods. By implementing smart packaging, the global fresh cranberries market can benefit from increased sales, improved brand image, and reduced spoilage.



The Fresh Cranberries market is thriving, with the subgenus oxycoccus of the Vaccinium family, specifically cranberries, being in high demand. These evergreen dwarf shrubs or trailing vines, native to the Northern Hemisphere, are rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties due to their phytochemicals. Fresh cranberries are harvested in cooler climates using wet methods in water-filled bogs. Processing industries focus on producing various cranberry products like juices, jams, jellies, sauces, dried cranberries, powders , extracts, cranberry poultices, medicinal teas , and even dyes. Consumers are increasingly interested in these products for their health benefits, which include a high vitamin content. Cranberry farming practices are undergoing sustainable and ethical transformations to ensure a lower risk of damage during harvest and a longer shelf life for fresh cranberries. The market for fresh cranberries is growing, driven by consumer interest and investments in sustainable farming practices. Despite the challenges of firm texture preservation and potential damage during transportation, the Fresh Cranberries market remains a significant player in the food industry.



Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



The global fresh cranberries market faces a significant challenge due to the increasing demand for dried cranberries in the dried fruits market. The dried fruits market is projected to expand substantially, fueled by rising awareness of the nutritional benefits of dried fruits , including dried cranberries. Dried cranberries are popularly used in snacks and cereals, making the dried fruits market a major consumer of these berries. Food manufacturers, such as confectioners, bakeries, and dairy companies, purchase dried cranberries for product production. Consumers prefer dried cranberries for their superior preservation properties, leading to increased demand for healthy snacking. Europe, China, Mexico, and Canada are major importers of dried cranberries from the US, which may negatively impact the growth of the fresh cranberries market during the forecast period. The fresh cranberries market faces several challenges. Cranberries are used for various purposes such as cranberry poultices, medicinal teas, dyes, and evergreen dwarf shrubs or trailing vines. The Genus Vaccinium includes cranberries, and they require cooler climates and water-filled bogs for growth. Harvesting is done through wet methods, increasing the risk of damage and lowering the shelf life. Cranberries have high consumer interest due to their health benefits, including urinary tract health and antioxidant content. However, their firm texture and the need for cooler climates limit their cultivation to the Northern Hemisphere. Cranberries are used in both sweet and savory dishes, and their vitamin content makes them a popular choice for health-conscious consumers. The fresh cranberries market faces competition from processed counterparts, which have a longer shelf life. Sustainability and ethical farming practices are crucial for the fresh cranberries market. Growing investments in advanced agricultural technologies and awareness of cranberry farming practices are essential to meet the high consumption rates. Consumers prefer convenience, leading to increased sales in urban areas through convenience stores, independent retailers, local grocery stores, specialty food shops, and online sales channels. Lingonberries, another popular berry, sometimes compete with cranberries in the market. The fresh cranberries market must adapt to these challenges to maintain its growth.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview



This fresh cranberries market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Offline 1.2 Online



2.1 Inorganic 2.2 Organic



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Offline-

The offline distribution of fresh cranberries plays a significant role in the global fresh cranberries market. Traditional retail outlets, farmers' markets, and specialty stores are key sources for consumers to buy fresh fruits, including cranberries. Supermarkets, grocery chains, and local markets have dedicated sections for fresh produce, offering a variety of organic and inorganic cranberries. Walmart Inc, for instance, provides a range of organic fresh produce, including organic cranberries. Farmers' markets offer a direct link between local farmers and consumers, fostering community and supporting local economies. Consumers can inspect the quality of fresh fruits , including cranberries, before purchasing, increasing their confidence. Offline distribution channels prioritize local sources, promoting domestic agriculture and reducing carbon footprint. Locally sourced cranberries have better taste and quality due to a shorter time between harvest and consumption, contributing to the growth of the offline segment and the fresh cranberries market.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

Fresh Cranberries belong to the Subgenus oxycoccus within the Genus Vaccinium, known for producing edible berries. The vibrant red berries are native to North America and are celebrated for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. These phytochemical-rich berries are prized in the food industry for their use in processing industries, which produce various cranberry products like juices, jams, jellies, sauces , dried cranberries, powders, extracts, cranberry poultices, medicinal teas, and even dyes. Evergreen dwarf shrubs or trailing vines of the Vaccinium genus bear these tart, firm textured berries, typically harvested from water-filled bogs through wet harvesting. Fresh cranberries have a tangy taste and are naturally preserved with citric acid and benzoic acid, while their processed counterparts offer convenience and longer shelf life.

Market Research Overview

Fresh Cranberries, a subgenus of the Vaccinium genus, are evergreen dwarf shrubs or trailing vines that bear edible red berries. These tart and tangy berries, native to the Northern Hemisphere, are rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties due to their phytochemical content. Fresh cranberries are used in various processed products like juices, jams, jellies, sauces, dried cranberries, powders, extracts, cranberry poultices, medicinal teas, and dyes. The processing industries also produce citric acid and benzoic acid from fresh cranberries. Cranberries grow in water-filled bogs, typically in cooler climates, and are harvested through wet harvesting methods. Consumer interest in fresh cranberries and their health benefits, including urinary tract health and vitamin content, has led to high consumption rates. Sustainability and ethical farming practices are increasingly important in the fresh cranberries market, with growing investments in sustainable farming practices and advanced agricultural technologies. Fresh cranberries are used in both sweet and savory dishes, and their market includes convenience stores, urban areas, independent retailers, local grocery stores, specialty food shops, and online sales channels. Lingonberries, another type of edible berry, are sometimes compared to cranberries due to their similar health benefits. Despite their many uses and benefits, fresh cranberries have a lower shelf life and are at risk of damage during transportation and storage. This can make their processing counterparts, such as dried cranberries and processed cranberry products, more convenient for consumers. However, the firm texture and tart flavor of fresh cranberries make them a popular choice for those who prioritize freshness and authenticity in their culinary experiences.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Type



Inorganic

Organic

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED