(MENAFN) The recent surge in violence in the Middle East highlights the “complete failure” of U.S. policy under President Joe Biden, according to Russian Foreign spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. This statement follows Iran's substantial missile retaliation against Israel on Tuesday evening.



Israel reported that Iran launched 181 ballistic missiles at various targets, with the majority intercepted by Israeli air defenses. However, Iranian sources claim that significant damage was inflicted on Israeli military infrastructure.



Iranian officials characterized the missile strike as a long-anticipated response to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, in Tehran last July, as well as the recent killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut.



In response to the attack, Israel has vowed to retaliate against Iran while continuing its bombing campaign and a “limited incursion” into Lebanon.



Addressing the escalating violence, Zakharova criticized U.S. policy, stating, “This bloody drama is just ramping up. Incoherent statements by the White House demonstrate its total helplessness in resolving crises. Efforts by Secretary of State Antony Blinken have led to tens of thousands of casualties and a dead end.”



The current conflict began last October when Hamas executed a deadly raid into southern Israel from Gaza. Israel's response involved a large military campaign aimed at “eliminating” Hamas. Meanwhile, Hezbollah, which supports Hamas, has been conducting regular rocket attacks from Lebanon, prompting tens of thousands to evacuate from northern Israel.





