UK Prime Minister condemns Iran's missile attack on Israel

(MENAFN) British Prime Keir Starmer spoke on Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister and Jordan's King Abdullah II following Iran's launch of over 200 missiles at Israel.



A spokesperson for Starmer stated, "The prime minister spoke to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this afternoon, and they discussed the escalating situation across the Middle East."



He strongly condemned Iran’s attack on Israel, which occurred during their conversation, reiterating the UK’s unwavering commitment to Israeli security and the protection of civilians. The prime minister also emphasized the necessity of a cease-fire in Lebanon to facilitate a political solution in accordance with UNSC Resolution 1701.



Regarding Gaza, the spokesperson noted that Starmer highlighted the importance of a cease-fire and efforts to secure the release of hostages.



In the discussion with King Abdullah, the leaders stressed the urgent need for cease-fires in both Lebanon and Gaza, calling for de-escalation to prevent further humanitarian crises.



Earlier, Israel reported that Iran had launched around 200 missiles in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Israel targeted Nasrallah and other Hezbollah commanders in an airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut on September 27, while Haniyeh was killed in a strike during a visit to Tehran in late July.





