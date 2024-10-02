Trump blames Biden, Harris for Iran's missile retaliation against Israel

(MENAFN) Former U.S. President Donald has held President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris responsible for Iran's missile strike on Israel on Tuesday night. Speaking at a campaign rally in Waunakee, Wisconsin, and posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump criticized the Biden administration for its failure to manage Iran, claiming he would have handled the situation more effectively.



He stated that during his presidency, Iran was “starved for cash, fully contained, and desperate to make a deal.” He accused Harris of providing financial support that allowed Iran to spread terror. “War or the threat of war is raging everywhere, and the two incompetents running this country are leading us to the brink of World War III,” Trump warned. He added that if Democrats win the upcoming election, “the world goes up in smoke.”



Tehran characterized its missile attack as retaliation for Israel’s assassination of key figures from Hamas and Hezbollah on Iranian and Lebanese soil. The two sides have differing assessments regarding the effectiveness of the missile strike, and Israel has promised a response, expected within days.



Both major U.S. political parties are showing strong support for Israel, which has become a contentious issue for Democrats. Many supporters have protested against continued arms shipments to Israel amid its military actions in Gaza. The “uncommitted” movement has threatened to withhold votes unless Biden pressures Israel for a ceasefire. While they stopped short of publicly urging a vote against Harris, they did call for votes against Trump.





