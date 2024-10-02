Claudia Sheinbaum becomes Mexico's first female president

(MENAFN) Claudia Sheinbaum is sworn in as Mexico’s first female president, marking the beginning of her six-year term. She emphasizes her victory as a significant milestone, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of women's suffrage in Mexico.



During her inaugural address, Sheinbaum states, "I don't arrive alone" but with "all the women of Mexico," while denouncing racism, classism, and machismo. A large crowd of supporters and Morena party loyalists gathers to celebrate her inauguration.



Taking over from outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Sheinbaum pledges to continue efforts to improve the lives of the country’s poorest citizens. She describes herself as a mother, grandmother, scientist, and woman of faith, assuring the public, “I will not let you down.”



Sheinbaum outlines her administration's goals, including increasing the minimum wage, enhancing pensions, and gradually reducing the workweek from 48 to 40 hours. She also aims to strengthen economic integration in North America through the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and capitalize on nearshoring opportunities.



On human rights, she commits to respecting sexual and cultural diversity and providing greater opportunities for women. Sheinbaum secured a landslide victory in the June elections, receiving nearly 60% of the vote.



