Garmin Unveils Lily 2 Active - Small, Stylish Smartwatches With Built-In GPS

OLATHE, Kan., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN ) today announced the Lily® 2 Active – its latest in the lineup of fashion-forward smartwatches that add built-in and include popular health, wellness and connected features. As Garmin's smallest smartwatch with GPS, Lily 2 Active features a timeless design with a metal watch case, two buttons and a hidden display with a unique patterned lens. And with up to 9 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 9 hours in GPS mode, users have plenty of time to stay active with features like on-screen workouts, Garmin Coach training plans for running, new sports apps and more.

The Lily 2 Active from Garmin features built-in GPS and popular health and wellness features to help you look and feel good.

"From a meeting room to the pickleball courts, Lily 2 Active is ready for wherever the day takes you. With built-in GPS, 24/7 health monitoring tools and features like women's health tracking, morning report and a meditation activity, these chic smartwatches are made for those who are on the move."

–Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Marketing

Trendy, timeless design

Blending a classic look with modern technology, Lily 2 Active introduces two side buttons to make it easier to start and stop an activity or flip between screens. Each model in the lineup also features a petite metal watch case, silicone band and a unique patterned lens that, with a quick tap or turn of the wrist, reveals a bright touchscreen display. Lily 2 Active is available in two beautiful colorways – Lunar Gold and Bone or Silver and Purple Jasmine.

Built-in GPS: Accurately track outdoor activities including walks, runs and more.

Body BatteryTM energy monitoring: Monitor energy levels throughout the day to help find the best times for activity and rest.



Sleep score:

Receive a score for last night's sleep quality, plus insights on how to do better. Also keep track of different sleep stages, heart rate1, heart rate variability, stress, Pulse Ox2 and respiration.

Fitness tracking: Keep track of steps, calories burned, intensity minutes and more.

New sports apps:

Switch up a workout with new built-in sports apps for tennis, pickleball, indoor cycling and golf.

On-screen workouts:

Download and follow workouts for strength, HIIT, yoga and more right from the watch screen.

Garmin Coach:

Train for an upcoming race with free adaptive training plans from expert coaches.

Garmin PayTM contactless payments:

Breeze through select checkout lines and transit systems through participating providers. Garmin Connect TM

smartphone app: View health and fitness data, connect with friends and participate in challenges-all for free.

Look and feel good-inside and out

Designed for any lifestyle, Lily 2 Active provides users with a morning report that includes an overview of their sleep – including their heart rate variability –

plus a daily calendar, weather and more upon waking up. It also adds Health Snapshot, which lets users log a 2-minute session to record key health stats like heart rate, Pulse Ox and respiration. In times of stress, the meditation activity guides users through meditation practices, while the breathwork activity provides different breathing techniques to follow right from the watch. Lily 2 Active also includes women's health tracking features, letting users track their menstrual cycle and pregnancy while also getting exercise and nutrition education.

Stay connected

For life on the go, the Lily 2 Active is compatible with iPhone®

or AndroidTM smartphones so users can receive emails, text messages and alerts right on their watch. Safety and tracking features like Assistance and Incident Detection can help provide peace of mind during outdoor runs, walks or bike rides by sending a message with a user's live location to their chosen emergency contacts should they need help or if the watch detects an incident has occurred3.

Available now, Lily 2 Active has a suggested retail price of $299.99. To learn more about Lily 2 Active, visit garmin .

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for runners, cyclists, swimmers and athletes of all levels and abilities. Committed to developing technology that helps people stay active and elevate performance, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom , email our media team , connect with @garmin on social, or follow our blo .

Activity tracking accuracy

2 This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see Garmin/ataccuracy . Pulse Ox not available in all countries.

When paired with a compatible smartphone; see Garmin/ble . For safety and tracking features requirements and limitations, see Garmin/safety

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN ). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and Lily are registered trademarks and Garmin Pay, Body Battery and Garmin Connect are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. Apple is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2023, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0001-411180). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at . No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Stephanie Schultz and Adrieanna Norse / 913-397-8200 / [email protected]

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.

