The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance Welcomes UVA Cancer Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) UVA Cancer Center joins the extensive of leading cancer institutions committed to improving patient outcomes through innovations in precision medicine

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences ®(Caris), a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision pioneer, announced today that UVA Cancer Center has joined the Caris Precision Oncology AllianceTM (Caris POA).

Continue Reading

The Caris POA is a network of leading cancer centers and research consortia across the globe that collaborate to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research, with its members working together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients. Caris POA members are uniquely positioned to leverage Caris' highly sophisticated AI bioinformatics and machine learning capabilities across Caris' massive multi-modal database to enable innovative research to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

UVA Cancer Center joins the Caris POA's network of leading cancer institutions committed to improving patient outcomes

Post this

For over 30 years, UVA Cancer Center has been conducting cutting-edge cancer research and providing exceptional cancer care to the people of Virginia and beyond. It is the first National Cancer Institute (NCI) Comprehensive Cancer Center in Virginia, providing a premier patient experience from diagnosis through survivorship. UVA Cancer Center's mission is to reduce the burden of cancer for the patients of today, through skilled, integrated and compassionate care, and to eliminate the threat of cancer for the patients of tomorrow through research and education.

"We're pleased to welcome UVA Cancer Center into the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance," said George W. Sledge, Jr., MD , EVP and Chief Medical Officer of Caris. "We look forward to collaborating with their team of investigators on our shared mission of reducing the burden of cancer through research, education, patient care and community outreach."

"At UVA Cancer Center, we are always looking for new ways to improve care for patients across Virginia and beyond," said Thomas P. Loughran Jr., MD, UVA Cancer Center's director. "Joining the Caris POA is the latest step in that ongoing mission and an exciting opportunity for collaboration with top cancer centers and researchers around the world."

The Caris POA includes 96 cancer centers, academic institutions, research consortia and healthcare systems, including 47 NCI-designated comprehensive cancer centers. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through Caris molecular profiling, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. Caris POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker-directed trials sponsored by biopharma. Additionally, Caris POA member institutions have access to one of the largest and most comprehensive multi-modal databases in the industry, which includes matched molecular and clinical outcomes data from hundreds of thousands of cancer patients, covering tens of billions of datapoints per patient.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, multi-modal database and computing capability needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides an unmatched platform to deliver the next generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine in order to improve the human condition, and we value our employees as much as we do our patients of every creed, color, sex, sexual orientation and religion. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences .

About UVA Cancer Center

UVA Cancer Center is one of 57 National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated comprehensive cancer centers in the U.S. for its work in cancer research, prevention, detection and treatment. UVA Cancer Center provides comprehensive, world-class cancer treatment in an environment of caring for patients across Virginia, led by doctors who have been honored by publications such as Best Doctors in America® and America's Top Doctors®.

Caris Life Sciences Media Contact:

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

214.294.5606

UVA Cancer Center Media Contact:

Joshua Barney

[email protected]

434.906.8864

SOURCE Caris Life Sciences

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED