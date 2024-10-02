Evolution Analytics And C2-Ai Announce Partnership To Revolutionize Healthcare Analytics With AI-Enhanced Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Healthcare Analytics with AI-Enhanced Solutions

Uniting Expertise in Data Strategy, Analytics, and AI to Deliver Next-Generation Healthcare Analytics Solutions

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Evolution Analytics, a leader in advanced analytics and AI-driven solutions, today announced a formal partnership with C2-Ai, a global pioneer in AI-backed analytic systems for healthcare.This collaboration aims to deliver groundbreaking analytics systems to healthcare delivery organizations, life sciences firms, and payor organizations, empowering them to make data-driven decisions that enhance patient outcomes, streamline operations, and reduce costs.The partnership will combine Evolution Analytics' expertise in developing robust data strategies and implementing advanced analytics solutions with C2-Ai's innovative AI technology.The C2-Ai platform has helped a hospital achieve the #1 position globally for patient outcomes, saved another nearly $35 million in annual operating expenses, and has been described as a“quantum leap in patient safety and cost reduction” by the Group CMO of a for-profit hospital.Together, they will deliver AI-enhanced analytics systems capable of identifying up to 90% more instances of avoidable harm than conventional methods. These systems provide healthcare organizations with unparalleled clarity, enabling them to pinpoint areas of concern-such as high complication rates in specific procedures or unexpected mortality patterns-and take targeted, effective action that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs.“We are excited to partner with C2-Ai, a company that shares our commitment to transforming healthcare through innovation,” said Vince Belanger, Principal at Evolution Analytics.“By integrating our strategic data planning capabilities with C2-Ai's AI technology, we can deliver solutions that not only improve patient care but also drive significant cost savings for our clients in healthcare delivery, life sciences, and payor sectors.”Richard A. D. Jones, President of C2-Ai, added,“This partnership with Evolution Analytics is a significant step forward in our mission to reduce avoidable harm and optimize patient outcomes globally. Evolution Analytics brings a deep understanding of healthcare data strategy and a proven track record in developing and implementing sophisticated analytics systems. Together, we will empower healthcare organizations to make smarter, more informed decisions that ultimately save lives and resources.”The collaboration between Evolution Analytics and C2-Ai will focus on developing and implementing systems that analyze clinical data using sophisticated algorithms with unprecedented levels of granularity and speed to insight. These AI-driven systems do not require complex integration, do not affect clinical workflows, and do not rely on basic statistics or averages.Instead, they deliver unique, risk-adjusted analysis across up to 3,900 discrete metrics to identify and help resolve cost and clinical variation issues that were previously hidden. This approach will help healthcare delivery organizations improve care quality, assist life sciences firms in accelerating drug development while mitigating risk, and enable payor organizations to optimize their provider networks and referral strategies with exceptional precision.As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, the need for precise, data-driven decision-making has never been more critical. Evolution Analytics and C2-Ai are committed to leading this transformation by providing innovative solutions that address the complex challenges faced by healthcare stakeholders.About Evolution AnalyticsEvolution Analytics, LLC is a leader among AI, data, and analytics consultants . The firm offers data strategy consulting, advanced analytics, data science solutions, and AI-enabled tools to help clients automate business decisions and processes. Focused on tailored strategies grounded in extensive knowledge and trusted frameworks, the company serves mid-size organizations, leveraging emerging technologies and industry expertise to ensure clients capitalize on opportunities effectively. The company's commitment lies in transforming data into clients' most valuable assets, thereby propelling them towards heightened levels of success. Visit for more information.About C2-AiC2-Ai is a global leader in clinical AI systems , backed by over 30 years of research and development. Their advanced solutions are designed to reduce avoidable harm, lower mortality rates, and cut costs by delivering precise, patient-specific risk adjustments and insights. C2-Ai's unique technology is backed by a former president of HCA and a former chairman of the NHS and is single-sourced by hospitals and health systems worldwide, including regulatory bodies like the UK's Care Quality Commission, to monitor and improve healthcare performance. Their AI-backed systems track over 3,900 discrete metrics, providing unmatched clarity and actionable intelligence for healthcare organizations. Visit for more information.

