Egypt: Israel Occupation's Escalation Might Drag Mideast To Total War
10/2/2024 6:05:08 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
CAIRO, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- The Egyptian government warned on Wednesday that the region might be dragged to total war if the Israeli Occupation continued to escalate the situation in the region.
A statement by the cabinet said during its meeting that it was very concerned over the alarming developments in Lebanon as the result of the Israeli assault, expressing full solidarity towards the Lebanese government and people and standing the fellow Arab country's security and unity.
The rapid developments from yesterday signals an alarm for the international community to intervene and imposed an immediate ceasefire in the region to save lives and safeguard Mideast security.
A ceasefire must especially implemented in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip to deescalate the situation, it affirmed. (end)
asm
