(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Ukraine reported that two individuals were in the southwestern Odesa region as a result of a Russian drone strike aimed at port and border infrastructure. Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper provided details on Telegram, stating that the assault occurred at dawn, specifically targeting the Izmail district. The injured parties, both truck drivers, included a Turkish citizen, and both received immediate medical assistance following the incident.



The drone attack led to a fire that was promptly extinguished by local firefighters. In the aftermath, transit operations at the Orlivka-Isaccea border checkpoint, which connects Ukraine with Romania, were temporarily halted until 11 a.m. local time (0800 GMT) to ensure safety and assess damage.



In a broader context, Ukraine's Air Force reported that its air defenses managed to intercept 11 out of the 32 drones launched by Russian forces across various regions, including Kirovohrad, Odesa, and Sumy. In the northeastern Sumy region, the military administration confirmed that critical infrastructure in the Shostkinsky district was targeted during the drone attacks, although no casualties or damage were reported in the central Kirovohrad region.



This latest incident underscores the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine, particularly as Russian forces continue to employ drone strikes to target critical infrastructure. The international community remains focused on the implications of such attacks, especially given their impact on civilian lives and regional stability. As Ukraine navigates this challenging period, the resilience of its air defense systems and emergency response teams is crucial in mitigating the effects of these assaults.

