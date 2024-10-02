Opponent factions in war-torn Sudan end discussions

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of tensions in Sudan, the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced on Sunday that they would no longer participate in peace negotiations with the Sudanese (SAF). Instead, they declared their intention to resolve the ongoing conflict through military means. This decision was communicated by RSF representative Mohamed Al-Mukhtar Al-Nur in a statement, where he asserted, “We wanted peace, but since they wanted war, we are ready for it, and there will be no negotiations after today because we will be on the battlefield.” He accused the SAF of aggressive actions and vowed to pursue the military forces even as far as Port Sudan.



This announcement follows a major offensive launched by the SAF, which commenced with a significant advance into critical districts within Khartoum State on September 25. The fighting has intensified in Al-Muqrin, a central district in the capital, marking the most substantial military action witnessed in months.



The violence has also led to civilian casualties, particularly from recent shelling by the RSF in the Karary District, located north of Omdurman in Khartoum State. According to Mohamed Ibrahim, a spokesman for the state’s Health Ministry, at least four people were killed and 14 others injured during an attack on the morning of September 26.



The SAF has maintained a firm stance, insisting that the RSF must withdraw from the territories they currently occupy and disarm before any meaningful negotiations can be initiated. The military has accused the paramilitary group of breaching the May 2023 Treaty of Jeddah, which was designed to set the stage for peace discussions.



As the conflict escalates and peace talks dissolve, the prospects for stability in Sudan appear increasingly bleak. The recent developments underscore the deepening divide between the RSF and SAF, further complicating the humanitarian situation in the country and raising concerns about the welfare of civilians caught in the crossfire. The international community watches closely as both factions prepare for what could be a prolonged and devastating conflict, highlighting the urgent need for renewed dialogue and a commitment to peace.

