Dicode Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership with X2M Connect, Australia, to Launch Advanced Smart Gas Infrastructure in the UAE

(MENAFN- OZON MARKETING) Dubai, October 1, 2024: – Dicode Technologies LLC (Dicode) today announced a strategic partnership with X2M Connect Limited (X2M), a leading Australian Internet of Things (IoT) technology provider at the 26th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) organised by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).



The collaboration will bring X2M’s cutting-edge utility platform to the Middle East, with operations starting in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



This partnership positions Dicode and X2M at the forefront of the UAE’s transition to smart utility infrastructure, contributing to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision to make Dubai the world’s digital capital. The “pay as you go” model provides gas companies with a cost-effective way to upgrade their infrastructure while benefiting from the latest advancements in IoT technology, with zero Capex.



X2M CEO and MD Mohan Jesudason said “We like the digitisation landscape in the Middle East with the UAE being a very logical entry point. X2M has built a strong working partnership with Dicode over a period of time. We are now looking forward to taking our proprietary utility solutions into this market in collaboration with the Dicode team.”



The partnership aims to revolutionize the gas industry in the UAE by launching an innovative, end-to-end solution designed to transition gas companies to smart infrastructure under a Capex to Opex model.



Delivered through an advanced “Platform as a Service (PaaS)” model, the solution includes advanced smart gas meters, LoRaWAN communications powered by Digital DEWA’s InfraX, and X2M’s world class, well established, patented IoT software solution.



Key features of the X2M Software empowering the PaaS Model is that it is device agnostic, and is compatible with a wide range of smart meters and sensors, providing flexibility for gas companies. It can also support multiple utilities, including gas, water, and electricity, allowing for broader integration and efficiency.



The software can also operate with various communication protocols such as Zigbee, WISUN, Modbus, LoRaWAN, NBIoT, LTE, and more, ensuring seamless connectivity. It comes with leak detection capabilities - helps identify and prevent leaks - enhancing safety and operational reliability.



Dicode Co-founder and CEO, Satish Chandran, added “In line with Dicode’s vision of helping Gas Utilities migrate to smart infrastructure, we are proud to enter into partnership with X2M. X2M’s advanced software is a pivotal piece of our PaaS offering. The versatility of X2M software and its on-ground experience will help us rapidly scale the UAE market.”



The X2M software has flexible deployment options and can be deployed on the edge, on-premises, or in cloud environments, offering businesses a versatile and customizable solution, and it can be seamlessly integrated with any Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, ensuring smooth operational transitions.



The X2M software also provides robust data delivery for AI-driven analytics, enabling smarter decision-making and operational insights.



About Dicode Technologies LLC:

Dicode Technologies LLC is a leading provider of tailored global technology solutions in the UAE, driving innovation and growth across various industries. The company specializes in customized solutions in IoT/SaaS, Cybersecurity, Water Harvesting technology, Sustainability Solutions, Video Analytics, Digital Transformation/Marketing etc. These solutions will empower businesses to optimize operations and achieve sustainable growth.



Dicode is also set to launch a unique solution aimed at digitizing gas utilities through its unique Platform as a Service (PaaS) model. This innovative offering includes an advanced smart gas meter, a communication solution, and a world-class software platform. Designed to facilitate a swift and efficient transition from analog to smart meters, this PaaS model allows gas companies and other utilities to adopt new technology under a capex-to-opex framework.





